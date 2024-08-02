Music Broadcast standalone net profit rises 174.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 59.60 croreNet profit of Music Broadcast rose 174.47% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 59.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales59.6053.03 12 OPM %15.5213.31 -PBDT13.0410.31 26 PBT4.512.08 117 NP2.580.94 174
