Muthoot Finance allots USD 100 million Senior Secured Notes due 2028

Muthoot Finance at its meeting held on 16 July 2024, has approved the issuance, settlement and allotment of issue of U.S.$100,000,000 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 to be consolidated and to form a single series with the U.S.$650,000,000 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 issued on 14 May 2024, aggregating to U.S.$750,000,000 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 under the US$ 2 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme pursuant to Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933, as amended and in accordance with applicable Indian regulations.