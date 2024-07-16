Business Standard
Muthoot Finance allots USD 100 million Senior Secured Notes due 2028

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
As part of its USD 2 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme
Muthoot Finance at its meeting held on 16 July 2024, has approved the issuance, settlement and allotment of issue of U.S.$100,000,000 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 to be consolidated and to form a single series with the U.S.$650,000,000 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 issued on 14 May 2024, aggregating to U.S.$750,000,000 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 under the US$ 2 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme pursuant to Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933, as amended and in accordance with applicable Indian regulations.
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

