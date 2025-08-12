Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit declines 94.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.80% to Rs 558.62 croreNet profit of Muthoot Microfin declined 94.54% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.80% to Rs 558.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 663.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales558.62663.47 -16 OPM %40.4758.80 -PBDT16.76156.73 -89 PBT5.76146.55 -96 NP6.18113.22 -95
