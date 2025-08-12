Tirupati Fincorp standalone net profit rises 816.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.96% to Rs 10.32 croreNet profit of Tirupati Fincorp rose 816.67% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 83.96% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.325.61 84 OPM %46.0318.54 -PBDT2.220.24 825 PBT2.220.24 825 NP1.650.18 817
