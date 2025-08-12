Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 0.19 croreNet Loss of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.22 -14 OPM %73.6881.82 -PBDT-0.30-0.10 -200 PBT-0.30-0.10 -200 NP-0.30-0.10 -200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content