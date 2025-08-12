Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 32.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.32% to Rs 157.10 croreNet profit of Salona Cotspin declined 32.60% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.32% to Rs 157.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 190.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales157.10190.01 -17 OPM %6.154.43 -PBDT4.264.15 3 PBT2.022.35 -14 NP1.532.27 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content