N G Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.83% to Rs 4.47 croreNet loss of N G Industries reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.83% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 53.88% to Rs 7.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 16.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.474.07 10 16.5516.88 -2 OPM %12.3012.53 -10.8811.61 - PBDT-2.652.38 PL 9.766.45 51 PBT-2.822.25 PL 9.155.85 56 NP-2.431.94 PL 7.745.03 54
