Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N G Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

N G Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 9.83% to Rs 4.47 crore

Net loss of N G Industries reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.83% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.88% to Rs 7.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 16.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.474.07 10 16.5516.88 -2 OPM %12.3012.53 -10.8811.61 - PBDT-2.652.38 PL 9.766.45 51 PBT-2.822.25 PL 9.155.85 56 NP-2.431.94 PL 7.745.03 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Libord Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Libord Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Premium Capital Market & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Premium Capital Market & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alfa Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alfa Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon