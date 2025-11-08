N G Industries standalone net profit declines 85.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.53% to Rs 4.05 croreNet profit of N G Industries declined 85.52% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.53% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.054.38 -8 OPM %7.9010.50 -PBDT0.743.65 -80 PBT0.593.50 -83 NP0.432.97 -86
