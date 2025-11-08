Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit declines 8.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 253.84 croreNet profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries declined 8.55% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 253.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 254.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales253.84254.63 0 OPM %9.469.79 -PBDT24.1124.97 -3 PBT18.4520.90 -12 NP14.0115.32 -9
