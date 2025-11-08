Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 37.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.10% to Rs 40.66 croreNet profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 37.20% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 40.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.6631.99 27 OPM %14.7616.38 -PBDT4.443.78 17 PBT2.732.17 26 NP2.251.64 37
