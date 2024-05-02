Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

N K Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Sales decline 33.41% to Rs 5.72 crore
Net profit of N K Industries rose 121.05% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.41% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 19.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.728.59 -33 19.1217.77 8 OPM %30.078.50 -10.419.62 - PBDT1.720.73 136 1.991.33 50 PBT1.00-0.14 LP -1.06-2.36 55 NP0.840.38 121 -1.03-1.86 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BPL consolidated net profit rises 121.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Beryl Drugs standalone net profit rises 121.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 121.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 272.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 132.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 140.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIncome Tax Calendar May 2024Adani Enterprises Q4 ResultFederal Bank Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon