N K Textile Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 53.65 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 55070.00% to Rs 55.17 crore
Net profit of N K Textile Industries reported to Rs 53.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55070.00% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales55.170.10 55070 OPM %99.82-6670.00 -PBDT55.07-6.74 LP PBT55.07-6.74 LP NP53.65-4.32 LP
First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

