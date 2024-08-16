Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 13.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.97% to Rs 33.71 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Alufluoride rose 13.77% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.97% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.33.7136.6322.3720.457.507.015.324.933.803.34