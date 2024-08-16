Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 13.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.97% to Rs 33.71 croreNet profit of Alufluoride rose 13.77% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.97% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.7136.63 -8 OPM %22.3720.45 -PBDT7.507.01 7 PBT5.324.93 8 NP3.803.34 14
