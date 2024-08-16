Swarnsarita Jewels India consolidated net profit rises 12.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.18% to Rs 155.10 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Swarnsarita Jewels India rose 12.01% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.18% to Rs 155.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.155.10194.316.534.868.427.518.337.446.255.58