Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagarjuna Agri Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nagarjuna Agri Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 15200.00% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of Nagarjuna Agri Tech reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15200.00% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.530.01 15200 OPM %-7.19-1600.00 -PBDT0.02-0.08 LP PBT0.02-0.08 LP NP0.02-0.08 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J A Finance standalone net profit declines 34.48% in the June 2025 quarter

J A Finance standalone net profit declines 34.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Mizzen Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mizzen Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

LS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2025 quarter

LS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Esquire Money Guarantees reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Esquire Money Guarantees reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon