Nagarjuna Agri Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15200.00% to Rs 1.53 croreNet profit of Nagarjuna Agri Tech reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15200.00% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.530.01 15200 OPM %-7.19-1600.00 -PBDT0.02-0.08 LP PBT0.02-0.08 LP NP0.02-0.08 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content