Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 150.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1207.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales01207.90 -100 OPM %0-2.74 -PBDT-3.51-141.77 98 PBT-3.51-154.24 98 NP-2.63-150.12 98

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

