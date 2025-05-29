Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 139.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 139.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Sales decline 46.89% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 139.12% to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.89% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 323.19% to Rs 49.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 26.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.336.27 -47 26.1823.88 10 OPM %36.3452.63 -63.18-49.25 - PBDT18.888.22 130 59.4516.00 272 PBT18.627.96 134 58.4014.96 290 NP21.218.87 139 49.8111.77 323

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 95.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 95.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 41.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 41.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon