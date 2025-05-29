Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 41.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 1119.81 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 41.31% to Rs 255.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 1119.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 928.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.71% to Rs 986.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 625.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.76% to Rs 4158.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3155.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1119.81928.82 21 4158.263155.82 32 OPM %51.3350.06 -53.3049.56 - PBDT368.73282.42 31 1412.67948.42 49 PBT340.06237.29 43 1318.30812.00 62 NP255.41180.75 41 986.17625.32 58
