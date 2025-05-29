Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nalwa Sons Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 12.28 crore

Net loss of Nalwa Sons Investments reported to Rs 25.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.99% to Rs 46.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.65% to Rs 125.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.2810.92 12 125.2288.40 42 OPM %-250.5743.22 -50.9984.28 - PBDT-30.304.78 PL 65.0275.55 -14 PBT-30.304.77 PL 65.0075.53 -14 NP-25.611.67 PL 46.7156.27 -17

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

