S.M. Gold standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.42% to Rs 14.67 croreNet profit of S.M. Gold declined 75.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 58.42% to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.10% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.03% to Rs 87.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.6735.28 -58 87.7962.25 41 OPM %2.320.54 -1.512.28 - PBDT0.130.32 -59 0.751.38 -46 PBT0.120.30 -60 0.721.35 -47 NP0.100.40 -75 0.571.19 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content