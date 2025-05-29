Bata India consolidated net profit declines 27.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 788.21 croreNet profit of Bata India declined 27.86% to Rs 45.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 788.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 797.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.96% to Rs 330.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 262.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 3488.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3478.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales788.21797.87 -1 3488.793478.61 0 OPM %22.6322.85 -21.1422.59 - PBDT165.88173.22 -4 674.51730.61 -8 PBT62.1882.93 -25 303.21391.53 -23 NP45.9263.65 -28 330.66262.51 26
