Nandani Creation consolidated net profit rises 149.09% in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.71% to Rs 45.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Nandani Creation rose 149.09% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.29% to Rs 19.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.