Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 69.94% to Rs 2.94 crore

Net loss of Naperol Investments reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.94% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.941.73 70 OPM %1.3675.72 -PBDT0.041.76 -98 PBT0.041.76 -98 NP-0.011.33 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

