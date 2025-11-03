Monday, November 03, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd and Salona Cotspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2025.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd and Salona Cotspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2025.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd lost 17.29% to Rs 1097.25 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 632 shares in the past one month.

 

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd crashed 13.77% to Rs 1320.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 282 shares in the past one month.

Robust Hotels Ltd tumbled 11.90% to Rs 241.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 240 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI CA 2025: Sept foundation, inter, final result released; details inside

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

SIR exercise to begin in 12 states, Union territories from Tuesday

bull run, market rally

Nifty to hit 54000 by 2030? Anand Rathi thinks it's possible, lists reasons

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 170 pts, Nifty above 25,800; VI shares up 10% on relief from SC

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

PM to attend Guru Tegh Bahadur anniversary event in Kurukshetra on Nov 25

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd corrected 9.99% to Rs 16.48. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd slipped 7.48% to Rs 268.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 442 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thangamayil Jewellery soars after stellar Q2 showing

Thangamayil Jewellery soars after stellar Q2 showing

Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Euro slides to three-month low, undertone sluggish ahead of PMI data

Euro slides to three-month low, undertone sluggish ahead of PMI data

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; pharma shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; pharma shares advance

Mahindra Lifespace jumps after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Mahindra Lifespace jumps after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon