Monday, November 03, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; pharma shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; pharma shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The key domestic indices traded with minor gains in mid-afternoon trade. Investors will track corporate results and auto sales data. The Nifty traded above the 25,750 mark.

Pharma shares rallied after witnessing selling pressure for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 155.23 points or 0.18% to 84,093.94. The Nifty 50 index added 67.25 points or 0.26% to 25,789.80.

In the broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.72% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.79%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,265 shares rose and 1,903 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

Also Read

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Vodafone Idea shares zoom 10% after SC clarifies on AGR dues; details here

fashion retailers

Why fashion retailers run out of popular sizes, and how to fix it.

vehicle, car sales, driving

'Know Your Vehicle' for FASTag explained: Here's how to complete it

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

India records 999 deals worth $44.3 billion in Q3 CY25: PwC India

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 170 pts, Nifty above 25,800; VI shares up 10% on relief from SC

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was up from 57.7 in September to 59.2 in October, indicating a quicker improvement in the health of the sector. Manufacturing sector conditions in India continued to strengthen in October, buoyed by GST (Goods and Services Tax) relief, productivity gains and tech investment.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index jumped 1.21% to 22,433.55. The index fell 1.14% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Wockhardt (up 9.01%), Ipca Laboratories (up 3.12%), Gland Pharma (up 2.55%), Laurus Labs (up 2.53%), Ajanta Pharma (up 2.06%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.98%), Biocon (up 1.87%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.79%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.72%) and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 1.65%) surged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.38% to 6.554 from the previous close of 6.529.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7950 compared with its close of 88.6900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.44% to Rs 123.104.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 99.91.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.39% to 4.086.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 7 cents or 0.11% to $64.77 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PM launches Rs 1 Lakh Crore Research Development and Innovation Scheme Fund

PM launches Rs 1 Lakh Crore Research Development and Innovation Scheme Fund

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 13.70% in the September 2025 quarter

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 13.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 20.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 20.19% in the September 2025 quarter

BEML Land Assets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

BEML Land Assets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 27.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 27.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon