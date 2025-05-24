Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 3.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.39% to Rs 1475.44 croreNet profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 3.41% to Rs 197.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.39% to Rs 1475.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1246.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.11% to Rs 790.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 789.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 5482.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4890.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1475.441246.25 18 5482.984890.21 12 OPM %24.2523.35 -23.2823.47 - PBDT343.88286.74 20 1222.011125.47 9 PBT261.38222.22 18 943.90883.99 7 NP197.21190.71 3 790.16789.26 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content