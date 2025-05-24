Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 7.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 161.92 croreNet profit of Pix Transmission declined 7.29% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 161.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.02% to Rs 112.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 589.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 493.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales161.92128.95 26 589.45493.06 20 OPM %20.0923.83 -27.5024.29 - PBDT36.0536.44 -1 176.09133.66 32 PBT30.6430.83 -1 152.52110.71 38 NP22.6524.43 -7 112.8882.99 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content