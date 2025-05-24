Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 4.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 104.02 croreNet profit of Mindteck (India) rose 4.94% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 104.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.02% to Rs 28.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 424.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 385.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales104.0297.90 6 424.42385.53 10 OPM %8.247.69 -8.318.41 - PBDT10.219.00 13 41.7038.00 10 PBT9.047.86 15 37.0233.53 10 NP6.806.48 5 28.6827.31 5
