Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 30.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.28% to Rs 1643.79 croreNet profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 30.08% to Rs 258.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 1643.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1366.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1643.791366.68 20 OPM %24.4122.60 -PBDT382.95297.21 29 PBT295.48232.47 27 NP258.37198.63 30
