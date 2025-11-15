Sindhu Trade Links consolidated net profit declines 90.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.36% to Rs 124.33 croreNet profit of Sindhu Trade Links declined 90.72% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 116.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 66.36% to Rs 124.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 369.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales124.33369.55 -66 OPM %-1.63-25.06 -PBDT15.48136.94 -89 PBT12.33128.45 -90 NP10.82116.54 -91
