Tata Steel Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 173.15, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.77% rally in NIFTY and a 16.49% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.15, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25979.8. The Sensex is at 84836.7, up 0.32%.Tata Steel Ltd has added around 0.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10494.75, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 279.26 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 173.5, down 0.55% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd jumped 22.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.77% rally in NIFTY and a 16.49% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 13.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

