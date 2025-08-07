Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 86.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 109.64 croreNet profit of Sula Vineyards declined 86.74% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 109.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 120.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales109.64120.93 -9 OPM %16.6928.08 -PBDT11.7728.12 -58 PBT2.5619.49 -87 NP1.9414.63 -87
