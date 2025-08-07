Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 128.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 40.83 croreNet profit of Nila Spaces rose 128.91% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 40.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.8331.11 31 OPM %29.6120.12 -PBDT9.434.86 94 PBT8.113.61 125 NP5.862.56 129
