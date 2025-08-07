Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 51.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.23% to Rs 32.27 croreNet profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility declined 51.30% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.23% to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales32.2751.41 -37 OPM %12.4914.51 -PBDT2.994.61 -35 PBT1.473.12 -53 NP1.122.30 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content