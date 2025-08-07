Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit rises 1112.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 147.44 croreNet profit of Total Transport Systems rose 1112.50% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 147.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 146.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales147.44146.00 1 OPM %2.950.95 -PBDT4.821.79 169 PBT3.930.90 337 NP2.910.24 1113
