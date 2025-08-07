Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 216.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.26% to Rs 77.15 croreNet profit of Sejal Glass rose 216.67% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.26% to Rs 77.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales77.1552.75 46 OPM %15.1413.08 -PBDT7.433.15 136 PBT4.821.48 226 NP4.371.38 217
