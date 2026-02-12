Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants standalone net profit rises 927.59% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 130.00% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants rose 927.59% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 130.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.690.30 130 OPM %37.68103.33 -PBDT3.600.30 1100 PBT3.560.29 1128 NP2.980.29 928
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2459.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 1:05 PM IST