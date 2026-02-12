Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants standalone net profit rises 927.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 130.00% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants rose 927.59% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 130.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.690.3037.68103.333.600.303.560.292.980.29

