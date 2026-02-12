Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kumar Autocast reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kumar Autocast reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 10.95 crore

Net profit of Kumar Autocast reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.959.10 20 OPM %6.58-2.42 -PBDT0.62-0.30 LP PBT0.50-0.42 LP NP0.50-0.38 LP

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants standalone net profit rises 927.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Bihariji Ispat Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2459.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nifty below 25,850; oil & gas shares decline

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

