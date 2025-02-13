Business Standard

Natco Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 997, down 18.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.51% in last one year as compared to a 6.07% rally in NIFTY and a 16.07% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 997, down 18.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 23166.7. The Sensex is at 76563.26, up 0.51%.Natco Pharma Ltd has eased around 20.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21142.05, up 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.46 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 11.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

