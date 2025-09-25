Natco Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 852.8, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 5.1% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Natco Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 852.8, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Natco Pharma Ltd has eased around 0.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22180.7, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.88 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 9.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
