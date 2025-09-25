Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 852.8, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 5.1% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 852.8, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Natco Pharma Ltd has eased around 0.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22180.7, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.88 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 9.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

National Aluminium Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd down for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd down for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon