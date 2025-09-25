National Aluminium Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.57, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
National Aluminium Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.57, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 10.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10060.1, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.71 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 206.72, up 0.01% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 1.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 6.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content