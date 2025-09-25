Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.57, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.57, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 10.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10060.1, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.71 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 206.72, up 0.01% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 1.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

D B Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd down for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd down for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon