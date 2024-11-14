National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 458.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 4001.48 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company rose 458.30% to Rs 1045.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 187.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 4001.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3043.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4001.483043.42 31 OPM %38.3112.41 -PBDT1600.17442.21 262 PBT1420.34256.06 455 NP1045.97187.35 458
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content