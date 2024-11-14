Cravatex consolidated net profit declines 14.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.19% to Rs 55.04 croreNet profit of Cravatex declined 14.79% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.0457.45 -4 OPM %3.63-3.79 -PBDT4.043.78 7 PBT3.703.25 14 NP2.653.11 -15
