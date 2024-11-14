G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit declines 87.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.15% to Rs 2.17 croreNet profit of G-Tec Janix Education declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.15% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.171.97 10 OPM %0.468.12 -PBDT0.010.18 -94 PBT-0.050.10 PL NP0.010.08 -88
