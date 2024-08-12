National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 76.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.15% to Rs 2856.10 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company rose 76.30% to Rs 588.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 333.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.15% to Rs 2856.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3178.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2856.103178.69 -10 OPM %32.2618.22 -PBDT978.51624.97 57 PBT804.21455.28 77 NP588.42333.76 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content