Subros consolidated net profit rises 158.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 809.82 croreNet profit of Subros rose 158.04% to Rs 34.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 809.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 693.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales809.82693.21 17 OPM %9.546.82 -PBDT77.8347.31 65 PBT47.2419.88 138 NP34.9913.56 158
