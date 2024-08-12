Subros consolidated net profit rises 158.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 809.82 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 158.04% to Rs 34.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 809.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 693.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.809.82693.219.546.8277.8347.3147.2419.8834.9913.56