National Aluminium Company Ltd Slides 1.72%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 22.22% over last one month compared to 6.31% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.32% rise in the SENSEX
National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 1.72% today to trade at Rs 209.05. The BSE Metal index is down 0.27% to quote at 33044.85. The index is up 6.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 0.69% and Vedanta Ltd lost 0.61% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 43.93 % over last one year compared to the 23.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 47908 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.55 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 227.35 on 01 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 88.55 on 26 Oct 2023.
