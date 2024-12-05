National Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 11.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 4150.38 croreNet profit of National Insurance Company declined 11.73% to Rs 374.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 424.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 4150.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4333.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4150.384333.61 -4 OPM %8.789.52 -PBDT374.37424.10 -12 PBT374.37424.10 -12 NP374.37424.10 -12
