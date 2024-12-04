Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara and Lysto sign LoI to launch purpose-built L1 blockchain 'The Growth Protocol'

Nazara and Lysto sign LoI to launch purpose-built L1 blockchain 'The Growth Protocol'

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Nazara and Lysto have signed a Letter of Intent to launch The Growth Protocol, an L1 infrastructure layer, purpose-built for digital marketing and growth applications on the blockchain.

The Growth Protocol is a purpose-built L1 blockchain and a collaboration between Nazara Technologies FZ LLE, a 100% owned subsidiary of Nazara Techologies that is India's only publicly listed gaming company, and Lysto, the gaming world's one-stop shop funded by leading VCs like Hashed, SquarePeg, Tiger Global, Distributed Global, Beenext, and prominent angels like Balaji Srinivasan, Sandeep Nailwal, Jaynti Kanani, Bobby Ong, and T.M. Lee.

Designed to revolutionize the digital marketing landscape, The Growth Protocol aims to bring greater transparency, equity, and monetary benefits to all participants in the Web3 marketing ecosystem. By leveraging blockchain technology, the protocol empowers users through decentralization to take control of their digital identities and participate in decentralized, trustless interactions.

 

The Growth Protocol makes its public debut at India Blockchain Week, a significant event for the Web3 community globally. Alongside a private testnet launch, the team released a proof-of-concept loyalty dApp for game marketing, showcasing the practical application of Web3 technology in the gaming industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 live score updates: Telugu Titans vs UP underway; Haryana Steelers vs Bengal up next

Mutual Funda

Rise in DIY investing: Direct plans now make up around 40% of SIPs

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Kotak AMC set to enter AIF space; to launch Rs 2,000 cr private credit fund

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri likely to visit Bangladesh next week

HARSHA UPADHYAYA, chief investment officer, equity, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF)

Return expectations need to be moderated, says Kotak AMC CIO Upadhyaya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon