CarTrade Tech records surge in user engagement

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Records 150 million yearly unique users across its platforms

CarTrade Tech announces a significant milestone achieved by its businesses - CarWale, BikeWale and OLX India. Each of these platforms has crossed 150 million yearly unique users, with more than 90% of the traffic being generated organically.

This remarkable growth reflects CarTrade Tech Group's robust performance and reinforces its position as a market leader in the automotive ecosystem. The surge in user engagement has been instrumental in driving strong revenue growth for the Company.

The current festive season has delivered a strong revenue growth for the Company. The Company's assetlight business model continues to set it apart, delivering consistent profitability. In Q3 FY25, the Company driven by strong operating margins, anticipates approximately a growth of 25-30% in Profit After Tax (PAT) over the previous quarter - Q2 FY25.

 

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

